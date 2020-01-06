Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Midtown

The Houston Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a suspect pistol-whipped and robbed a man in Midtown.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. in the 2200 block of Fannin in a parking lot when the suspect was caught pistol-whipping a man he was robbing.

A Houston police sergeant went to engage the suspect when he began shooting at the officer. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was then apparently picked up by someone and dropped off at Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he is currently in surgery.

Police say the victim also fled the scene. Police are asking the victim or anyone that picked up the victim to come forward.

An investigation is currently underway, and the officer involved is under administrative leave.