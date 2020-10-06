Police investigate death of 63-year-old man in northeast Houston

article

Police say a 63-year-old man who was found dead at a home in northeast Houston had signs of trauma all over his body.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Woolsworth Street around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say it appears that several rooms of the residence had been ransacked, but it is unclear what the suspects were looking for.

According to police, the victim may have been bound and gagged at one point.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division.

