Warrant issued for suspected shooter of man found dead on road in N. Harris County

article

Investigators are searching for the gunman accused of killing a man in north Harris County last month.

Deputies have issued a warrant for Juan Matthews Sr., in the murder of Tierre Robinson, who was found lying on ground in the 21500 block of Old Ranch Road on Tuesday, March 22.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man found shot to death in N. Harris County; deputies searching for suspect

Matthews Sr, 51, is believed to be driving a white, 2018 Audi RS5, bearing Texas license plate LYN4612.

Deputies responded to Memorial Hills Townhomes last month in response to a shooting, where they found Robinson with several gunshot wounds.

EMS arrived and tried lifesaving measures, but Robinson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a black Audi four-door sedan speeding away from the scene.

RELATED: Deputies need help identifying shooter after man found dead in north Harris Co. street

Investigators were able to identify Matthews Sr. as their suspect in Robinson's murder.

Matthews' mother stated she had not seen him for a couple of days, but he is driving her vehicle, the white Audi.

Matthews Sr. is considered armed and extremely dangerous, and has ties to New Orleans.

Advertisement

If you know the whereabouts of Juan Xavier Matthews Sr. you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS or the HCSO Homicide office at (713) 274-9212.