Police: Houston boy, 4, died at hospital with signs of trauma

Houston
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating the death of a four-year-old boy who reportedly had signs of trauma on his body, Houston police say.

The boy was pronounced dead at an area hospital around 5:25 p.m. Sunday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the child’s death at the hospital. According to HPD, deputies learned from the attending physician that the boy had suffered trauma over several parts of his body.

Authorities say the scene was determined to be an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Gears Road on Sunday.

HPD Homicide Division detectives were contacted and are investigating.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.