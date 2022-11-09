Expand / Collapse search

Dallas police pursue wrong-way driver in suspected stolen vehicle, police searching for suspects

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:45PM
Police pursue truck in high-speed chase through Dallas County

The suspects drove into a wooded area before taking off on foot.

DALLAS - Police are searching for multiple suspects after pursuing a vehicle that traveled the wrong way down Dallas County highways at high speeds.

Officers in Dallas were originally following a maroon truck was seen driving the wrong way down Highway 175, traveling east in the westbound lanes.

Police then turned their attention to a gold Chevy truck.

Dallas police say they were notified of a stolen vehicle and followed the truck with their helicopter.

The truck drove the wrong way down I-20 before eventually going into a wooded area near Seagoville Road, where two men and woman took off on foot.

One of the suspects was taken into custody.

Police are searching the wooded area for the others.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more updates.