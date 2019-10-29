Police aren't searching for suspect after 3 children, 1 adult found dead at Deer Park home

article

Police are investigating the deaths of three children and one adult in Deer Park.

An investigation is underway at a home on New Orleans Street near Oklahoma Avenue. Officers responded to the home after receiving a welfare concern call around 8:44 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found three kids and their mother deceased.

The victims have been identified as 39-year-old Ashley Auzenne, 11-year-old Parrish Auzenne, 9-year-old Eleanor Auzenne, and 7-year-old Lincoln Auzenne. The two youngest attended Deer Park Elementary School. The oldest was a student at Bonnette Junior High.



Deer Park Police Lt. Chris Brown says the kids and their mother were shot to death.



Lt. Brown says they do not believe this was a home invasion. So was it a murder-suicide?



“Everything is open right now. We’re still in the preliminary phase and it’s going to be a while before we’re done but there is no avenue we’re not looking into,” Lt. Brown says.



“It’s pretty upsetting, you know. You never want to hear about someone dying. You never do and you don’t want it to get to that degree. You want somebody to always get help,” says Joshua, a neighbor.



Lt. Brown won’t say exactly what happened, but he says there is not a suspect in custody nor are they searching for one.