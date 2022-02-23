Police: 1 man killed, another injured after meeting suspects in west Houston

article

Police are searching for two suspects after a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in west Houston.

The shooting occurred around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 12200 block of West Houston Center Boulevard.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Police say the incident actually began about a mile away in the 11300 block of Westheimer Road where the men had met with the suspects to conduct a transaction.

At the Westheimer address, police say one of the male victims got into the suspect’s vehicle. Police say the suspect’s vehicle left the parking lot, and the victim’s vehicle followed.

At the address on West Houston Center Boulevard, police say the victim who was in his own car got out of his vehicle and approached the suspect’s vehicle.

Witnesses told police they heard yelling and gunshots.

Police say the man who had gotten out of his own vehicle was shot, and he fled to a nearby parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the other victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot twice as he tried to get out of the suspect’s vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspects, described only as two Black males ages 19 to 21 years old, fled the scene. Their vehicle was found a few blocks away.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP