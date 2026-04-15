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Houston weather: Warm temperatures expected for Thursday

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Updated  April 15, 2026 7:26pm CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
Houston weather: Humid temps until weekend cold front

Houston weather: Humid temps until weekend cold front

A steady warming trend continues through the end of the work week with highs climbing into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday with only isolated rain chances.

The Brief

    • Warm but mostly dry for Fleet Week Houston Thursday & Friday
    • Best rain chances arrive Saturday with a cold front
    • Light jacket weather early next week

HOUSTON - More heat is on the way as Fleet Week continues in the Houston area. 

HEATING UP FOR FLEET WEEK THURSDAY, FRIDAY

We are turning up the heat for Fleet Week!  A steady warming trend continues through the end of the work week with highs climbing into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday with only isolated rain chances. Most days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with humid & breezy conditions. But overall, expect more dry time than wet as high pressure limits storm development.

MESSY WEEKEND COLD FRONT

A cold front moves in this weekend, bringing a better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The highest likelihood for more widespread rain currently looks to be on Saturday afternoon and evening. A few stronger storms will be possible as the front approaches. Heavy rain with the chance for isolated street flooding is possible near and north of I-10. 

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LIGHT JACKET WEATHER EARLY NEXT WEEK

Behind the front, temperatures drop back into the 70s early next week with a slight dip in humidity. We may also be in store for light jacket weather by Monday morning as many areas dip to the 50s.  Conditions turn quieter for a time before gradual warming & with better rain chances later in the week.

The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team

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