Houston weather: Warm temperatures expected for Thursday
HOUSTON - More heat is on the way as Fleet Week continues in the Houston area.
HEATING UP FOR FLEET WEEK THURSDAY, FRIDAY
We are turning up the heat for Fleet Week! A steady warming trend continues through the end of the work week with highs climbing into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday with only isolated rain chances. Most days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with humid & breezy conditions. But overall, expect more dry time than wet as high pressure limits storm development.
MESSY WEEKEND COLD FRONT
A cold front moves in this weekend, bringing a better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The highest likelihood for more widespread rain currently looks to be on Saturday afternoon and evening. A few stronger storms will be possible as the front approaches. Heavy rain with the chance for isolated street flooding is possible near and north of I-10.
LIGHT JACKET WEATHER EARLY NEXT WEEK
Behind the front, temperatures drop back into the 70s early next week with a slight dip in humidity. We may also be in store for light jacket weather by Monday morning as many areas dip to the 50s. Conditions turn quieter for a time before gradual warming & with better rain chances later in the week.
The Source: Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team