Houston weather: Warm temperatures expected for Thursday

The Brief Warm but mostly dry for Fleet Week Houston Thursday & Friday Best rain chances arrive Saturday with a cold front Light jacket weather early next week



More heat is on the way as Fleet Week continues in the Houston area.

HEATING UP FOR FLEET WEEK THURSDAY, FRIDAY

We are turning up the heat for Fleet Week! A steady warming trend continues through the end of the work week with highs climbing into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday with only isolated rain chances. Most days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with humid & breezy conditions. But overall, expect more dry time than wet as high pressure limits storm development.

MESSY WEEKEND COLD FRONT

A cold front moves in this weekend, bringing a better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The highest likelihood for more widespread rain currently looks to be on Saturday afternoon and evening. A few stronger storms will be possible as the front approaches. Heavy rain with the chance for isolated street flooding is possible near and north of I-10.

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LIGHT JACKET WEATHER EARLY NEXT WEEK

Behind the front, temperatures drop back into the 70s early next week with a slight dip in humidity. We may also be in store for light jacket weather by Monday morning as many areas dip to the 50s. Conditions turn quieter for a time before gradual warming & with better rain chances later in the week.