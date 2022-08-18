Poison Drummer collaborates with Houston native for sunglasses made from his drumsticks

It’s been two years of delays, but the North American Stadium Tour has finally made its way to town.

The world’s most celebrated rock legends will take over Minute Maid Park Friday, August 19, including Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

The drummer for Poison, Rikki Rockett, spoke with FOX 26's Coco Dominguez about how things have changed throughout the years.

He also showed off his new collaboration with Houston-native Margot Hogan of Transparent Sunglasses, which makes sunglasses from his personal drumsticks.

Rikki says he decided to make the sunglasses red, white, and blue to honor the EMT workers, because he was also an EMT in his early years.

LATEST HOUSTON AREA NEWS

The sunglasses are very limited and run about $365.

For more information, click here.



