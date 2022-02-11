Pitbull who had both front paws severed by train in Baytown survives, goes viral

It's hard to fathom what a little Pitbull named Athena has endured. No one knows for sure, but it appears Athena had both her front paws cut off by a train in Baytown.

Fortunately, This is Houston, which specializes in abandoned dogs with serious medical issues took Athena into their care.

"Dogs carry about 60 percent of their weight on their front legs, and she was doing that just walking on her bones dirt underneath them, it was horrible," said Tom Heller co-founder of This is Houston Animal Rescue and Outreach. "After she was found people went back and followed the trail of blood to the tracks and one of her paws was found right there next to the railroad tracks."

"When I saw the surveillance picture of her front paws or what was left of them, I knew we needed to help her," added Laura Forma co-founder of This is Houston Animal Rescue and Outreach.

Surprisingly, when Athena was being looked after by professionals, she seemed like any other friendly pup.

"When she got here the doctors were examining her, and she had no pain meds or anything still wagging her tail, happy every time you reached down to touch her she opens up her legs trying to get her belly exposed to get some belly rubs," said Heller. "It's just amazing."

Her road to recovery will be a long one, but doctors hope to get her moving by wheelchairs or prosthetics.

"Most times people would euthanize a dog like this, and we've considered it," Forma said. "But she's fighting, and she's still very sweet and happy and that helps us fight for her and with her."

"When you're sitting there petting her, she's happy she's wagging her tail that's what comes into your mind," Heller added. "If she can be happy going through this my problems are nothing."

