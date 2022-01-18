Rolling Pines Fire: Bastrop County fire evacuation order partially lifted

The Rolling Pines Fire continues to burn in Bastrop County as crews continue to work to contain the fire. Officials say as of 3:15 p.m., 830 acres have burned and the fire, while not contained, is under control and no further growth has been seen.

Some 250 families were evacuated from the area, with 150 of those remaining evacuated. Those living northwest of Highway 21 are able to go home now, officials say. Pine Hill Estates residents will be allowed back in at 6 pm due to ongoing fireline operations.

Neighborhoods northeast of Bastrop that have been impacted include Pine Tree Loop, Linda Lane, Lisa Lane, and Pine Tree Drive. Highway 21 has reopened to traffic, however drivers and the general public are asked to avoid the area while residents travel back to their homes.

No homes have been lost and no injuries have been reported in connection with the fire. Around 11 people stayed in an Elgin shelter overnight. The shelter in Elgin remains open to evacuated residents who need food and shelter.

The fire was last estimated to cover about 783 acres and it was around 30% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Officials updated that number to 830 acres during a 3:15 p.m. press conference.

Officials say fireline leadership reported greatly moderated fire behavior overnight and that good progress was made with both bulldozer created containment lines and patrol and mop up operations using engine crews. There is some concern now in an expected shift in wind direction that could push the fire south.

Officials promised there will be a full investigation into why the control of the prescribed burn was lost. They defended the practice of prescribed burns saying prescribed burns are necessary in order to reduce the risk of major wildfire.

That investigation is expected to begin as early as next week and the public will be notified of its results, officials say.

The fire is holding along Power Plant Road and along Highway 21. No fire has been reported within Circle D or Pine Hill Estates, according to a 10 p.m. update from officials on January 18. Officials said that fire behavior was greatly reduced which allowed firefighters to use direct attack tactics to create a containment line.

The wildfire began within the 100 block of Park Road 1A, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management. The wildfire is reportedly linked to a controlled burn that took place earlier on January 18 at the state park, according to FOX 7 Austin reporter Steven Sarabia. Around 150 acres were scheduled to be burned during the prescribed fire that reportedly got out of its boundaries.

Approximate location of the Rolling Pines Fire (Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management)

Residents who are still evacuated are being asked to stay with relatives, friends, or churches. Families who do not have anywhere to go can go to the Elgin Recreation Center, which is located at 361 State Hwy 95, Elgin, TX 7862.

The Bastrop Area Livestock Show Barn and Bastrop Rodeo Area are both open for the evacuation of livestock. Call 512-653-8903 or 512-657-7056 ahead of taking your animals, officials say.

The evacuation map has been updated to reflect evacuations that have been lifted. (Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management)

TxDOT has made the following road closures because of the wildfire: from South Shore Rd to FM 1441 and from SH 21 to SH 95 on FM 1441. Detours are in place, but drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes, if possible.

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative's network is currently unavailable, including access to member services, outage reporting, and the outage map. The electric utility cooperative said it was due to the Rolling Pines Fire on Twitter. Utility services have since been restored, officials say.

