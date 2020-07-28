Pilot, passenger hurt after plane crashes in yard of Bear Creek home

A pilot and a passenger were taken to the hospital after a single-engine plane crashed in the yard of a home.

The plane crashed in the 15700 block of Boulder Oaks Drive in the Bear Creek neighborhood around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Texas DPS, the plane was at about 7,000 feet when it lost power, and the pilot tried to descend. Authorities say a mayday call was transmitted by the pilot after the plane lost power.

The plane clipped a tree before landing in the yard.

The pilot suffered a head injury, and the passenger has a broken arm or wrist. Both were taken to the hospital.

Officials say the pilot and passenger were heading to the airport in Sugar Land.

Advertisement

Texas DPS is holding the scene for the FAA to conduct their investigation.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS