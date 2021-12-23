Pilot, paraglider identified after deadly midair collision in Fort Bend Co.
FULSHEAR, Texas - The two people who died in a midair collision involving a small plane and a paraglider in Fort Bend County have been identified.
The pilot of the small plane was identified as 35-year-old Robert Steven Gruss, and the paraglider was identified as 51-year-old Kenneth Tuttle, according to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office.
RELATED: Small plane crashes into paraglider in Fort Bend County; 2 killed
According to the FAA, a single-engine Cessna 208 crashed south of Fulshear around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday after colliding in midair with a paraglider.
The Cessna was flying from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Victoria Regional Airport.
The FAA says one person was on board each aircraft.
Advertisement