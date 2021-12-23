Pilot, paraglider identified after deadly midair collision in Fort Bend Co.

The two people who died in a midair collision involving a small plane and a paraglider in Fort Bend County have been identified.

The pilot of the small plane was identified as 35-year-old Robert Steven Gruss, and the paraglider was identified as 51-year-old Kenneth Tuttle, according to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office.

RELATED: Small plane crashes into paraglider in Fort Bend County; 2 killed

According to the FAA, a single-engine Cessna 208 crashed south of Fulshear around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday after colliding in midair with a paraglider.

The Cessna was flying from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Victoria Regional Airport.

The FAA says one person was on board each aircraft.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP