Pickup truck driver killed in south Houston after speeding car causes them to eject from vehicle

A deadly crash in southeast Houston prompted officials to close the roads for several hours.

HPD says a black Mercedes was speeding down IH-610 south loop near Telephone Rd. around 7:30 when they collided with a pickup truck.

The impact from the crash was so severe, officials say the driver of the pickup was ejected from his vehicle, killing them instantly. Meanwhile, the Mercedes driver was rushed to the hospital, but their condition is unclear, as of this writing.

Police have not identified the drivers at this time, but the freeway was closed as a result for several hours. HPD also says an investigation is underway in conjunction with the District Attorney's office to determine pending charges.

This is a developing story.

