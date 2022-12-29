A woman has been sentenced to 20 years for her role in an unprovoked beating, and sexual assault at a bar in northwest Houston.

Ariel Cordoba, 31, of Pearland, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. As a result, she was sentenced to 20 years for her role in the assault.

Ariel Cordoba (Photo courtesy of Harris County District Attorney's Office)

This comes just weeks after her partner, Felix Vale, 38, was convicted last month by a jury and sentenced to 82 years in prison.

Investigators said the couple beat an unidentified man, 49, at a bar in the 17000 block of Ella Blvd. till he was unconscious during the 2021 winter storm in February.

Surveillance video showed the unidentified man, as explained in court documents "peacefully sitting at the bar when they were confronted by an angry couple, Felix Vale and Ariel Cordoba."

The couple left the bar and returned about 10 minutes later, police paperwork claimed, and attacked the man, knocking him unconscious within the first five seconds.

Because of the icy roads from the February freeze, it took Harris County deputies a half hour until they could respond. During that time, the couple beat up and kicked the man, pistol-whipped him, stole his wallet, and sexually assaulted him.

Prosecutors said the man underwent several surgeries due to the attack and is still recovering from it.

"This horrible incident was captured on video, and it is very difficult to watch for witnesses, jurors, and even the judge," Assistant District Attorney Ryan Volkmer said. "This couple took deliberate actions and worked together to violently beat a complete stranger, and we have worked to see that justice is done."