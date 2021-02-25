Man beaten, sexually assaulted in unprovoked attack at NW Harris County bar

A Pearland couple could spend the rest of their lives in jail for beating and sexually assaulting a 49-year-old man at a bar in Northwest Harris County.

The attack was caught on video. Harris County Prosecutor Chris Condon calls it "the most savage beating" that he has seen in his career.

"A typical bar fight you see escalation, you see it getting out of hand, and then everything kind of goes down. That's not what happened here," he emphasized.

"That's part of the thing that makes this so scary. There is no motivation. There was nothing that set them off."

The suspects are Felix Vale, 36, and Ariel Cordoba, 29.

The incident occurred on Feb. 17 at approximately 2:00 a.m. at Fountainhead Bar.

Vale and Cordoba are accused of using a wooden barstool to beat the victim. The victim reportedly sustained multiple kicks and blows to his face and body. In the video, Vale and Cordoba reportedly slip and fall on the victim's blood on the floor.

The attack went on for nearly half an hour. Condon says the victim was defenseless.

"The only reason the assault stopped was because of the arrival of Harris County sheriff's deputies," he noted.

The incident happened during the ice storm -- making it difficult for deputies to arrive.

Condon says the victim has undergone multiple surgeries and is recovering.

Cordoba and Vale are both charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Thursday, a judge set both of their bonds at $180,000.

"With the seeming rise in violent crimes in Harris County, I think it's important for the community to be aware of what's going on," said Condon.

FOX 26 reached out to Vale's attorney -- we have not heard back. At last check, there was no attorney listed for Cordoba.

They are both due back in court in May.