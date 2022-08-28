Pearland Little League returns home to Houston, finishes 3rd in US after Little League World Series run

Pearland Little League returned home to Houston Sunday afternoon after a tough playoff run in the little league World Series. The team lost to Tennessee and fell short just one game before the US Championship.

However, Pearland Little League will finish their season ranking in in the top 3 teams in the US and fifth overall in the world.

Family and friends of the Pearland Little Leaguers were ecstatic to welcome the boys back home to Houston at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Sunday.

"We’ve been treated like MLB players," said Corey Kahn, starting pitcher.

"I probably miss my bed the most, I’m not going to lie. And I can’t wait to go home and see my dogs because we’ve been away probably two months," Kahn continued.

Kahn, who also plays left outfielder, robbed Pennsylvania of a homerun during the playoffs. His amazing catch went viral on social media.

"I’m going to be famous when I go back to school," Kahn said.

"I’m really proud of our team and I’m excited that we made it to the Little League World Series. And it’s kind of crazy that we did. Hard work," said Ford Hill, starting catcher for the team.

Ford's father, Greg Hill said he's incredibly proud of the team for demonstrating resilience, grit and passion all through the season.

"It's not just about winning or losing, it’s about the journey. And just to be able to grasp all of that and to be thankful for what you have in front of you, so I'm very proud of all of that. I think we see all of that. At the end of the day, they’re 12. They’re just great boys," Hill said.

Over the course of the last two months, the Pearland Little League boys have traveled across the state and the country for playoff games. They’ve been on the road so much that Jennifer Kahn is convinced her son had a growth spurt.

"From the beginning of the summer, he’s grown three inches. He was 5’6 at his physical in May. Now they have his height as 5'9," Kahn said.

Every new city the boys traveled to, the Pearland community was right behind them, cheering them on every step of the way.

"Pearland is a great city. You feel the community and how much it means to people," said Coach Aaron Cummings.

"I know this won’t be the end of baseball for these boys. A lot of them have been playing since they were 5 years old. This is obviously a huge catapult to their next step in baseball. I think having the confidence of playing on a big stage is going to impact them going forward and whatever they end up doing in life," said Kahn.

The Pearland Little League team will be honored in a homecoming celebration by the city of Pearland this Thursday at Independence Park. Celebrations are expected to begin at 6 PM.