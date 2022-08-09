article

Pearland Little League is headed to the World Series!

The team beat Tulsa 9-4 on Tuesday in the Southwest Regional Championship in Waco.

The 2022 Little League World Baseball World Series begins on August 17 in Williamsport, Pa., with the final championship game on August 28.

More than a dozen teams from across the U.S. and around the world will compete.

Pearland’s first game of the series will be at 7 p.m. August 18 at Lamade Stadium.