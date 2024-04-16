The Pearland Police Department needs your help locating a suspect accused of breaking into numerous gym lockers and stealing others property.

Authorities are looking for Ryan Diaz.

Officials said Diaz has multiple felony warrants out of Pearland.

Ryan Diaz

Authorities stated he was known to frequent the Sugar Land and Houston area, and he is believed to be staying in Houston.

Diaz may have changed his appearance and has Roman numerals tattooed around the bottom of his neck.

If you have seen him, contact your local law enforcement agency or Detective O'Neil directly at (281) 997-4252 and reference Ryan Diaz or PPD case number 24-002201.