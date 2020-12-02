Pct. 4: Boy, 16, stabbed his grandmother multiple times in north Harris Co.

An investigation is underway in north Harris County after a 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his grandmother, authorities say.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says they have the teen in custody.

According to the Constable’s Office, the grandmother was stabbed with a knife multiple times in the 5800 block of Slashwood Lane in the Terranova subdivision.

Authorities say the grandmother is in stable condition.

The Constable’s Office says the same teen was arrested last year for assaulting his grandfather. Authorities say he suffered life threatening injuries from the assault which led to his death.

