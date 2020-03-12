Patton Village officer identified as first Montgomery County COVID-19 patient

The first presumptive positive COVID-19 patient in Montgomery County has been identified as a Patton Village officer.

Patton Village Mayor Scott Anderson says the male patient has been off-duty since before his Coronavirus diagnosis, therefore, virus exposure to other officers is low risk. The patient had limited exposure to the police station and none with City Hall.

Mayor Anderson confirmed that the officer attended the World Championship Bar-B-Que Cookoff on Friday, February 28, which Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner reported on Wednesday.

He is the first greater Houston area case that appears to be from community spread, rather than travel-related.

Mayor Anderson says he is still in a Montgomery County hospital.

The Patton Village police chief has been talking to individuals and relaying information to Mayor Anderson. They are ensuring they’re staying in compliance with the health department and are working with Montgomery County Emergency Management as well.

The latest news comes after Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough signed a local disaster declaration.

There are currently two COVID-19 presumptive positive cases in Montgomery County. The second case was reported early Thursday morning, the patient is a woman in her 40s, who recently traveled to New Orleans.

