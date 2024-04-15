Pasadena police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on Thursday morning.

According to police, Jesus Davila III was found dead in a vehicle at 6630 Spencer Highway around 8:35 a.m.

Davila had been shot in the abdomen. Police say a gun wasn’t found in the car, and there aren’t any obvious indications of the reason for the shooting at this time.

Detectives are trying to establish a timeline of the events leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department Violent Crimes Division at (713)475-5590 or Detective I. Mascorro at (713)475-4978.