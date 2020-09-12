Pasadena ISD bus driver given keys to Habitat for Humanity home

Pasadena ISD bus driver, Amber Maxwell, has been chosen as the recipient of a brand new home by Habitat for Humanity.

The organization hosted a home dedication event on Saturday morning for Amber and her husband as they hand over the keys to their new house in Pasadena.

Maxwell is a Pasadena ISD alumnus who has been transporting students to and from school every day for five years.

Amber and her family were able to raise the walls of their new home.

Amber was also gifted a Lowe's gift card from the organization to start making her house a home once she gets settled in.

