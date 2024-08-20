Authorities are looking for two individuals who allegedly stole a large amount of mail from apartment mailboxes and vandalized a surveillance camera in Pasadena.

Authorities say the suspects left the scene in a newer model white Nissan Frontier.

The first suspect is described as a white man with tattoos on his right arm. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a yellow necklace, a black shirt, blue jeans, and white and black sneakers. The second suspect is described as a white woman an with light-colored hair, dressed in a dark hoodie, shorts, and white sneakers. After the theft, she tried to hide their identity by spray-painting the apartment complex’s surveillance camera.

If you have any information about these individuals or the vehicle, please contact local authorities or an anonymous tip line.