Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of deliberately setting fire to a business in Pasadena four years ago.

Crime Stoppers, in collaboration with the Pasadena Fire Marshal’s Office, are searching for a suspect in an incident that occurred on December 31, 2019, in the 900 block of Pasadena Blvd.

Pasadena Blvd. arson suspect (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

According to Crime Stoppers, the man captured on surveillance video ignited multiple fires on the premises around 12:15 a.m. He then fled on foot.

The suspect is described only as a white or Hispanic male, with an average build, believed to be in his mid to late 20s. Crime Stoppers released a photo of the suspect.

Officials say the fires caused significant damage to the property.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to come forward. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.