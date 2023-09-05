Parents warned of dangers of TikTok's one-chip challenge after teen dies hours after participating

A new TikTok challenge is raising concerns among parents and medical experts. The challenge involves eating a single chip that is so hot, it can cause serious health problems.

The chip is called the Paqui One Chip Challenge. It's made with Carolina Reaper peppers, which are the hottest peppers in the world.

The chip comes with a warning label that says it should not be eaten by children or people with sensitive stomachs.

In recent weeks, there have been several reports of people who have gotten sick after participating in the challenge. One 14-year-old boy in Massachusetts died shortly after doing the chip challenge. His death is still under investigation, but his parents believe it was caused by the challenge.

Medical experts say that the One Chip Challenge can cause a variety of health problems, including vomiting, diarrhea, and even heart problems. They warn that the challenge is not safe for minors or people with health conditions.

"There is the potential for dangerous side effects from consuming large amounts of capsaicin. Repeated episodes of vomiting after eating something hot that can damage your esophagus. There are also reports of people experiencing chest pains or having heart attacks," said Dr. Melanie Ribbeck of the Kelsey-Seybold Clinic.

Parents are being urged to talk to their children about the dangers of the One Chip Challenge. They should also keep the chip out of reach of children.

The cause of that Massachusetts teen's death has not been directly linked to the Paqui One Chip challenge; an autopsy is underway to determine how he died.

Watch the video link above to hear from James Beck, also known as the hot sauce boss, who is a professional at eating extremely spicy foods.