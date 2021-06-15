Parents of teen killed at graduation party asks why judge freed suspected killer

"His room is literally three feet away from my room three feet," said the mother of 17-year-old BJ Taylor. "It’s hard for me to get out of the bed. I open his door every morning knowing my baby is not there anymore."

The slain teen had his sights set on the Olympics.

"He was actually in maybe the top three in the Cy-Fair School District," his mother said.

On June 6th police say Taylor was shot to death at a graduation parry by 18-year-old Omari Sykes an admitted gang member.

"He chased my baby down like he was an animal just because he was in a fight," Taylor’s mother said.

"He was in the prime of his life," said Andy Kahan with CrimeStoppers. "That’s the last thing you would think people going to a party you’re not thinking you’re going to get a call and you are at a funeral parlor."

Fearing for their safety Taylor’s mother and aunt asked that we not identify them.

They say Sykes had bragged about killing Taylor on social media.

"When I found he actually turned himself in it gave me a bit of relief Ok he’s off the streets," his mother said.

But just days after the killing 248th Criminal District Court Judge Hillary Unger set a 100 thousand dollar bond for Taylor and he walked out of jail.

He was already out on bond when he picked up the murder charge.

"I’ve never been involved in anything like this in my life and my heart goes out to people who have," said Taylor’s aunt.

Taylor’s aunt emailed Judge Hillary Unger who did not respond.

"Judge Hillary Unger my heart is so broken right now you allowed this criminal this coward a bond to be set free," said Taylor’s mother.

"You failed us," said Taylor’s aunt. "You’re a failure at your job."