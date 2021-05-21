Parents of 4-year-old girl hit with a stray bullet in North Houston suing apartment complex

The parents of now 4-year-old Helena Lane are now suing the apartment complex where their daughter was hit in the head by a stray bullet. At the time, Helena was sitting in her parent’s car.

Her parents, Fredrick and Martha Lane, spoke with FOX 26 through an interpreter Friday.

They tell us, last Thursday she was moved from the ICU to the rehab center of the Children’s Hospital.

"She’s doing great, she’s moving, she’s eating," said Fredrick. "She’ll recognize whenever dad is in the room, and she’ll wave at me and smile really big."

Doctors are telling the family she will most likely be in rehab for six months up to a year.

She will then finally be able to go home, where the parents tell us she will need in home care.

The family now concerned for her future; they expect long-term effects due to her injuries. And at this time there are still many unknowns.

The Lane family is now suing The Palms at Cypress Station apartment complex in North Houston, claiming a lack of basic security and background checks.

"We don’t know how this is going to affect her speech, her future employment opportunities, even her ability to walk and get around," said Attorney Muhammad Aziz.

On April 26, police say a former tenant, 26-year-old Dornell Jenkins, came back while out on bond to confront and later shooting another man up to 19 times, killing him on the premises. One of those bullets hitting Helena in the head.

"He had a felony already on his record, so he should not have been allowed to live in this complex," said Aziz.

FOX 26 reached out to management Friday for comment. They said they are aware of the lawsuit, but believe the shooting was a personal dispute, are not liable, and have no further comment.

The Lane family said they will now relocate to Pasadena.