Parents can get child care aid while returning to work

Parents can now receive child care scholarships to help them return to work.

Workforce Solutions will help pay for child care costs for parents or caregivers working or attending school at least 25 hours a week, or provide 90 days of aid for those looking for a job.

And people working in the service industry, such as restaurants, hotels, entertainment, recreation or retail, can receive up to 100% of their child care covered for a year.

Kids must be under age 13, or under 19 if disabled.

Parents must live in the greater Houston area, be US citizens or have legal immigrant status, and earn under 85% of the state median income.

That's up to about $62,000 for a single parent with two kids.

Parents can choose any child care facility that accepts the aid, or ask to have their provider added to the list.

"We really want to make sure working parents can go to work confidently, knowing their children are cared for. And they have reliable child care so they can go to work, meet those shifts, show up on time, and be confident their chidren are very well cared for," said Michelle Castrow with Workforce Solutions.

Castrow says they're ready to add 12,000 children to 25,000 already receiving scholarships.

Parents or caregivers can apply through Workforce Solutions.

