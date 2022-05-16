Parents arrested after autopsy reveals 2-year-old son died from extensive injury

article

Two parents have been arrested in connection with the death of their 2-year-old son.

According to the Wharton County Sheriff's Office, Rebecca Lynn Hart, who is the biological mother of 2-year-old Daniel Escamia, was arrested without incident.

MORE WHARTON COUNTY NEWS

The child's father, Eddie Escamia, was also arrested for endangerment of a child with bodily injury.

Authorities said after receiving preliminary autopsy results that was conducted last week from the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office, it was determined that extensive injury and trauma to the head led to the death of the child.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

It was also concluded that the injury occurred more than once and over a period of time. Officials also believe Daniel received continued physical abuse for some time.

Advertisement

The case remains an active investigation.