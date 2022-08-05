Parents of 3-year-old drowning victim hold benefit Saturday in Conroe to celebrate her life

"It has been a tragic accident that the community has seen and heard," said family friend Triana Grizzell.

On July 19, 3-year-old Camilla was swimming with her family. They were getting ready to leave when Camilla took her life jacket off and decided to wash her feet off in the pool.

"It took 10 seconds, and a baby lost her life because of it, Grizzell said.

"That thought would run through your mind as a parent losing your kids, and I tell myself now, I always imagined it and just from experience, it's a million times worse than I could have ever imagined, said Camilla's father Chad Cannon.

"There's no feeling that can help you come back from this really."

"A 5-year-old girl received her heart, a 60-year-old woman got her liver, a 52-year-old woman got her right kidney, and a 50-year-old woman got her left kidney," said Camilla's mother Daniela Hawthorne. "The fact that we couldn't save her life, but we were able to save four other lives, especially the 5-year-old girl, that makes this a little bit better to know that we could do that at least."

"It broke me. I just can't imagine what they're going through, and being so strong it's not something I can even fathom," said family friend Christian Waldo.

Camilla's parents are holding a celebration of her life Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Southern Star Brewery Company in Conroe, located at 3525 N. Frazier.

You can sign up for free CPR training and learn water safety rules.

"Your kid is never too young to get swim lessons," Hawthorne said.

"It's going to be a celebration for Camilla, and Chad and Daniela were very adamant about all the activities for the kids will be absolutely free," Grizzell said.

There will also be live music and a live and silent auction.