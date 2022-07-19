Young child possibly drowns in Atascocita, authorities say

article

Authorities are at the scene of a possible drowning involving a young child in Atascocita Tuesday morning.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, it happened in the Walden on Lake Houston Subdivision. It's unclear in what body of water the incident occurred.

Atascocita EMS and Fire Department are also on the scene.

The child's condition is unknown at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.