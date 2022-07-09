Toddler dies after drowning in swimming pool in NW Harris Co.: Sheriff

A toddler tragically died Saturday after drowning in a swimming pool in northwest Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but investigators were called out to the 10200 block of Cascade Hills near Sam Houston Race Park. That's where officials said they found a toddler, believed to be about 3-years-old, unresponsive in a swimming pool.

The child was rushed to a hospital, where officials said the child was pronounced deceased.

No additional information was released, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.