Papa John’s surprises nurses and doctors at Houston Methodist hospital with heart-shaped pizzas

Doctors and nurses felt the love today at Houston Methodist Hospital when Papa John’s delivered about 1,000 personal heart-shaped pizzas and a rose just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Papa John’s wanted them to know how much they are appreciated for all of the commitments and sacrifices they have made, especially during the pandemic.

Papa John’s has been a long time supporter of finding ways to give back to first responders.

Their Buy One Give One special allows you to order one large pizza and they will send one to a hospital, urgent care facility, or first responder for the same price.

Since they first began that special in March of last year, with your help they have given away more than 30,000 pizzas.

Heart shape Valentine’s Day pizzas are available to order on their website.

