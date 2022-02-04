Some residents in Texas City without power, flaring reported at city’s petrochemical facilities

article

Over 6,000 people are currently without power in Texas City.

According to Texas-New Mexico Power, as of 10 p.m. Friday night, there are currently 21 outages affecting 4,075 customers.

Texas City Emergency Management Director Bruce Clawson said areas east of state Highway 146 are without power.

MORE TEXAS CITY NEWS

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

Clawson said power was knocked out at the city’s petrochemical facilities. As a safety precaution, the facilities are shutting down units.



As a result, this requires a lot of extra flaring to safely shut down the facilities.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



In a tweet, TNMP said, "Restoration is under way for some customers. It will occur in segments and our estimate currently remains for 3 a.m. to get final customers restored. We recognize it's chilly tonight; please plan accordingly."

Advertisement

There is no shelter in place order issued this far, Clawson said.