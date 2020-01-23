Over $1 Million in Food and Monetary Donations raised in first weeks of Souper Bowl of Caring food drive

article

HOUSTON - As the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the biggest celebration in football, thousands of Souper Bowl of Caring participants are mobilizing across the country to make the “Big Game” the largest weekend of giving and serving. Over $1 million in food and monetary donations have already been reported towards Greater Houston’s goal of $2.5 million with 100% of donations going directly to local hunger-relief charities. With less than two weeks to go, Souper Bowl of Caring efforts continue to ramp up across the city with youth groups taking up collections in soup pots, hosting food drives at schools and volunteering at local hunger-relief charities.



The Boy Scouts of America, Sam Houston Area Council have partnered with Souper Bowl of Caring and Papa John’s Pizza for their annual food drive. This Saturday, January 25th, Boy Scouts will be placing 700,000 door hangers throughout local neighborhoods. They are encouraging residents to place non-perishable items at their doorstep by 9 am, for pickup on February 1st and will report their total collection through Souper Bowl of Caring.



In addition, the Houston Texans are encouraging fans to support Souper Bowl of Caring through the NFL Huddle for 100 initiative, which is working towards 100 million minutes of community service. Share your Souper Bowl of Caring experience using #TexansHuddlefor100. Visit HoustonTexans.com/Huddlefor100.



Since 1990, Souper Bowl of Caring has grown from 22 churches in Columbia, South Carolina to a national grassroots movement fueled by young people working together to #TackleHunger and build stronger communities. Schools, churches, local businesses, and passionate individuals can register now through Sunday, February 2nd at TackleHunger.org.



Combining forces to raise food for Houstonians in need grocery stores (H-E-B, Randalls, Kroger) and all of Houston media are encouraging everyone to support this annual drive to tackle hunger.

https://www.fox26houston.com/houstons-morning-show/souper-bowl-of-caring-begins-food-drive-with-a-2-5-million-goal