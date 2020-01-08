Souper Bowl of Caring begins food drive with a $2.5 million goal

Wednesday morning at the Rhodes School for the Performing Arts in Humble, the 30th annual Souper Bowl of Caring food drive began. Stephen Morgan started the day talking with Executive Director Alison Reese about the importance and the impact of this event.

Houston has always been a leader in this nationwide food drive, where the food and dollars raised stay in the community where it was donated. this year's goal is $2.5 million, the highest yet, but many are positive that Houston can reach this goal. Jamey Rootes. President of the Houston Texans tells Stephen why the team is involved in the drive to tackle hunger.

If today is a typical day in Houston, 66,000 people will go hungry. — Houston Food Bank

One of the unique aspects of the Souper Bowl of Caring is that everyone gets involved. There's not one media sponsor, all the Houston television stations are involved and many radio stations and the paper. Donations can be made not at one grocery store chain but any of 4 totaling more than 200 stores throughout the area.

Many schools and churches will be holding food drives the next few weeks as part of the Souper Bowl of Caring, and community and service groups are also involved, like the Boy Scouts of the Sam Houston Council.

The Rhodes School provided more than a location for the event, the students also provided entertainment, along with Baby Sonic Boom, the Meyerland Mariachi Band, and the Houston Texans cheerleaders.

One in 4 children in southeast Texas is food insecure, or at risk of being hungry.

There are several ways you can join the effort to tackle hunger in Houston, start by visiting the Souper Bowl of Caring website where you can start your own food collection, join someone else, or make an online donation. At H-E-B, Randalls, Krogers or Mi Tienda you can purchase pre-packaged foods or make a cash donation at the checkout..