One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend

One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect.

The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to Conroe HCA hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

According to officials, Quintana's estranged boyfriend, Corando Garcia Jr., 21, has been identified as the suspect and a warrant has been issued for his arrest in the murder.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Garcia, you are asked to contact the CPD at 936-522-3200. No further information will be released at this time.