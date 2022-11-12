2 planes collide at Dallas air show, both planes based out Houston

Tragedy in Dallas on Saturday morning after two planes collided mid-air during an air show at the Dallas Executive Airport. Both of the planes were based out of Houston.

The accident happened during the Veteran's Day Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow around 1:15 p.m. near Duncanville.

Of the two aircrafts, one was a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and the other a Bell P-63 Kingcobra, according to Hank Coates, President and CEO of the Commemorative Air Force. The B-17 plane was reportedly hangared at General Aviation Services in Conroe at Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport. The aircraft was nicknamed the Texas Raiders.

The B-17 usually has a crew of four to five people and the P-63 is a single-pilot aircraft.

"This is a World War II flight demonstration type airshow where we highlight the aircraft and their capabilities," says Coates. "The maneuvers that they were going thee were not dynamic at all. It was what we call ‘Bombers on parade’."

According to Coates, he can not release the number of people on the B-17 plane and the names of those involved until all next of kin are informed and he receives consensus from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and other working agencies.

Allied Pilots Association shared that two of their members, Terry Baker and Len Root, were among those who died in the accident. The APA is the labor union representing American Airlines pilots.

The families of those involved are being taken care of and receiving counseling, Coates says.

"The people that are flying in the airshows are volunteers. There is a very strict process of training and hours. All the pilots are vetted very carefully. Many of them have been flying for us for 20, 30 years, or longer. What I can tell you, this is not their first rodeo. These guys are very well-versed."

The plane collision is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and Dallas-based agencies.