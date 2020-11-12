Man killed in Channelview, HAZMAT teams on scene

article

One man has died after an industrial accident in Channelview on Thursday afternoon.



The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. around the 16100 block of East Freeway, near Sheldon Road at Flash Tank Services.

Authorities said a man was inside one of the tankers cleaning when he became unconscious.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.



Authorities from the Channelview Fire Department and Harris County Fire Marshal’s HAZMAT Team are on the scene.



This is a developing story. We’ll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.