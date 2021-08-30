Onalaska ISD campuses close until September 7 due to COVID-19

article

Onalaska ISD will close for a week amid rising COVID-19 cases, the district says.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent of Schools Anthony Roberts said all campuses will be closed until September 7 "due to the rising number of students and staff members who are currently ill with COVID-19, demonstrating symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19, or who have experienced possible exposure."

"The health and safety of our students, staff, and families is our main priority and the data indicates that we must take this action to curb the current trajectory," Roberts states in the letter. "I understand how difficult this closure will be for many of our families and our students, so I assure you this decision was not made easily."

Roberts says the hope is the closure will allow time for those with COVID-19 to isolate and recover, while allowing those who were possibly exposed to quarantine. District facilities will be deep cleaned during the closure.

There will be no remote instruction during the closure. All extracurricular activities, games and practices are suspended until 3 p.m. September 6.

Roberts says the existing school calendar will not need to be altered unless necessary due to additional closures, but the closure could be extended "if the situation and conditions warrant."

Parents are encouraged to monitor their children’s health. Students and staff can also receive free testing by appointment.

