Omicron in Houston area: 13 total cases reported

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Houston and surrounding areas.

Here are the latest case counts that FOX 26 has received (by county):

Fort Bend County: 3 confirmed cases

Officials with Fort Bend County Health and Human Services reported three cases of the omicron variant on Thursday, Dec. 9. Officials said all three cases were people with two doses, didn’t report receiving a booster dose, had mild symptoms, and denied travel 14 days before symptoms began.

Harris County: 10 total confirmed cases

The believed to be first case of the omicron variant in the county and the state of Texas, was reported in Harris County on Monday, Dec. 6, when a woman from northwest Harris County tested positive for omicron.

On Thursday, officials with Houston Methodist also reported nine additional cases of the omicron variant.

