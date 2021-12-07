Chief Medical Officer for city of Houston talks Omicron variant discovery in wastewater

FOX 26 spoke with Dr. David Persse, Chief Medical Officer for the city of Houston Tuesday about the new Covid-19 variant being detected in the city’s wastewater.



He tells us, it will take a few weeks before we truly see how it will impact the city.



"For us to be finding it in the wastewater ahead of us seeing it in hospital is no surprise to me," said Persse. "It’s pretty reliably been this two-week difference between the wastewater and what we see in hospitals."



Persse said he was notified late Monday afternoon, and multiple tests were done to make sure it was a new Omicron variant. He says it was found in multiple wastewater samples.



"In an emotional level, I was a little disappointed. I really wasn’t surprised- Houston is an International city," said Dr. Persse. "It really clearly points out that we have got a community spread of Omicron in Houston."



So far, there are many unknown variables, but we do know reinfection rates seem to be three times higher than previous variants. And It does spread quickly, but might not be as vicious.



"With Omicron some of the early reports is that it doesn’t appear to be making people as sick as delta, we have to wait and see if that’s the case," said Dr. Persse.



Right now, 52.7% of all people in Houston are fully vaccinated. For those who are eligible, 12 years and up we are at 68.9% vaccinated.



"Our hospitals are already 95% full as it is today, it won’t take a whole lot to push the envelope on what our hospitals can handle," said Dr. Persse.



Experts and doctors still agree the best protection against any Covid-19 variant is going to be vaccinations and boosters.



Houston still offers vaccines at several fixed sites consisting of their health centers and multi-service centers:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St.

Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St.

Mondays, Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St.

Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd.

Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd.

Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St.

Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd.

Mondays-Saturdays: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Appointments: 1-866-333-2684