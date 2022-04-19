Officer shot suspect who was shooting into Conroe home, police say

The Conroe Police Department says an officer shot a suspect who was shooting into a home on Monday evening.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of E Phillips Street.

Officers initially responded to a 911 call about a weapons disturbance. When they arrived, police say, officers saw the suspect firing a weapon into the home where the 911 call originated.

Conroe PD says an officer engaged the suspect and fired his weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect later died.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The Conroe Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.