Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in southeast Houston, where a law enforcement officer fired his weapon at a suspect.

Details are limited but according to the Houston Police Department, it happened at an apartment complex in the 5900 block of Schroeder Rd. near Griggs Rd.

It's unclear how the shooting unfolded, but police said an officer "with another agency shot a suspect, who was taken to a hospital."

The officer was not injured during the incident, but no additional information was shared, as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.