Off-duty Harris County Precinct 2 Constable killed in Fort Bend County bicycle crash
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - An off-duty Harris County Precinct 2 Constable was killed in a bicycle crash that occurred in Fort Bend County on Tuesday morning.
Harris County Precinct 2 Constable Sergeant killed after being struck by U-Haul truck
What we know:
Officials said the victim, 55-year-old Manuel Edwards, is an off-duty sergeant with the Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office.
According to authorities, the crash occurred just before 8;15 a.m. in the 11500 block of Gaston Road in Katy.
Authorities said preliminary information was Edwards was traveling north on Gaston Road when he was struck by a U-Haul truck.
Edwards was transported by air medic to a local hospital where he later died.
Officials said the driver of the U-Haul vehicle, 63-year-old Earlie Gibbs has been charged with failure to stop and render aid and intoxication manslaughter.
Officials said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if bond was set for Gibbs.
The Source: Information from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer.