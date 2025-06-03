Off-duty Harris County Precinct 2 Constable killed in Fort Bend County bicycle crash

The Brief An off-duty Harris County Precinct 2 Constable Sergeant was killed in a crash in Fort Bend County on Tuesday morning. Officials said the victim has been identified as 55-year-old Manuel Edwards. Authorities said Edwards was struck by a U-Haul truck driven by 63-year-old Earlie Gibbs. Gibbs has been charged with failure to stop and render aid and intoxication manslaughter.



An off-duty Harris County Precinct 2 Constable was killed in a bicycle crash that occurred in Fort Bend County on Tuesday morning.

Harris County Precinct 2 Constable Sergeant killed after being struck by U-Haul truck

What we know:

Officials said the victim, 55-year-old Manuel Edwards, is an off-duty sergeant with the Harris County Precinct 2 Constable's Office.

According to authorities, the crash occurred just before 8;15 a.m. in the 11500 block of Gaston Road in Katy.

Authorities said preliminary information was Edwards was traveling north on Gaston Road when he was struck by a U-Haul truck.

Edwards was transported by air medic to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials said the driver of the U-Haul vehicle, 63-year-old Earlie Gibbs has been charged with failure to stop and render aid and intoxication manslaughter.

Officials said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if bond was set for Gibbs.