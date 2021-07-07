NW Houston apartment residents reach out to FOX 26 over growing concern regarding tire thefts

Residents of a northwest Houston apartment complex reached out to FOX 26 over growing frustrations of tires and wheels being stolen right off of their cars.

"Honestly it sounds ridiculous, but it’s pretty much every other week there’s a new car," said Brianna Deakins, a resident of Timbergrove Station Apartments.

Deakins, who lives at the apartments complex, said it is a common conversation amongst residents. She lives there with her boyfriend and her sister also has a place.

Deakins says, she’s a relatively new resident, only having moved in three months ago, but she's seen her fair share of vandalism.

"Me just being a new resident I thought it was just kind of crazy when I first saw it, who knows how long it’s been going on for," said Deakins. "It’s a common theme where people are like I may or may not have my tires in the morning."

She says within the last three months she has personally seen five to six cars on blocks with their tires stolen.

She recently had a close call herself with the owner of a car parked right next to her becoming a victim.

"There was one parked right behind me last week," said Deakins. "It happens where I park my car near the back of the building."

The apartment complex is guarded with gates, but Deakins says, sometimes they’re left open and the criminals are finding a way.

FOX 26 spoke with property management Wednesday about the issue, they tell us they do have a security company on property and it’s being taken care of.

Deakins says if that's true, if they really have a security company on property, it is news to her. She tells us, she has gone to management multiple times to express her concerns.

The Houston Police Department tells FOX 26, through the end of May, reported property crimes were down 5%, but crimes of opportunity still happen.

They say if this has happened to you, you can report it to their burglary and theft division.