Nursing home resident becomes first COVID-19 death in Harris Co.

The first COVID-19 death in Harris County has been announced by Harris County Public health Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the patient that died was in his 80s and was a resident at a nursing in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Public Health reports the man was at high risk for complications due to his age and underlying health conditions.

Harris County investigators are working to find out who this man may have come into contact with.

This COVID-19 case was one of the cases confirmed by the county on March 18.

Officials confirm this is the fourth COVID-19 in the state.

