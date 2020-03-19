Expand / Collapse search

Nursing home resident becomes first COVID-19 death in Harris Co.

Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Coronavirus
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY - The first COVID-19 death in Harris County has been announced by Harris County Public health Thursday afternoon. 

Officials say the patient that died was in his 80s and was a resident at a nursing in northwest Harris County. 

RELATED: 22 people at Illinois nursing home test positive for coronavirus

Harris County Public Health reports the man was at high risk for complications due to his age and underlying health conditions. 

Local doctor answers your COVID-19 questions

One question a lot of people are asking: do doctors expect to see a big spike in COVID-19 cases in our area? Hear what Dr. California Do, with SignatureCare Emergency Center, has to say about that.

Harris County investigators are working to find out who this man may have come into contact with.

This COVID-19 case was one of the cases confirmed by the county on March 18.

Officials confirm this is the fourth COVID-19 in the state.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE