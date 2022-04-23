NRG Stadium will host competition for the most popular esports in the world this weekend

The League of Legends was the most watched esports in the world last year. This weekend, you’ll get to see the top competitors in North America as the League of Championship Series Spring Finals comes to Texas for the very first time.

It is also the first time the prestigious tournament has ever taken place in an NFL stadium.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

Popularity is through the roof. The esport industry is expected to surpass $1.4 billion by the end of the year. The League Championship Series is the third most watched sports league for 18-24-year-olds just behind the NFL and NBA.

Like many traditional sports, the players train for more than ten hours daily and receive sizable salaries. However, this weekend, the top prize is $100,000, and the opportunity to represent North America in the mid-season invitational.

MORE HOUSTON NEWS

Fan Fest begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Fans will get a chance to interact with some of their favorite players, as well as participate in interactive activations.

Advertisement

For more information on the event, click here.