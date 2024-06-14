Expand / Collapse search

Northwest side residents see improvements with speeding drivers since Fox26 got involved

By
Published  June 14, 2024 9:59pm CDT
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - When we first visited residents living in the Terrace Brook subdivision we saw firsthand how much traffic was flying through the quiet neighborhood.

In the past few months a truck crashed through a house and a car ended up in a swimming pool.

The neighborhood had become an alternative route to avoid three traffic lights not in sync at Breen at Fairbanks N Houston Rodney Ray and Terrace Brook Drive.

Since we reported on the issue 5 weeks ago some residents say they've seen some improvement.

Five weeks after our report on dangerous traffic in Terrace Brook, improvements are evident. Precinct One installed traffic monitors, and residents thank Commissioner Ellis for opening the Fallbrook and Gessner intersection. They're now requesting speed bumps and a stop sign for added safety.

"Thank you for coming out and we appreciate your help," said Terrace Brook resident Christopher Guest. "Precinct One did put out traffic monitoring devices at the 3 lights that were mentioned in the previous story and the traffic has improved,"

In addition to correcting the lights residents gave  Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis's Office a shout-out for opening up the intersection at Fallbrook and Gessner,

Now residents hope Precinct 1 will look at putting speed bumps and a stop sign in their neighborhood.