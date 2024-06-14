When we first visited residents living in the Terrace Brook subdivision we saw firsthand how much traffic was flying through the quiet neighborhood.

In the past few months a truck crashed through a house and a car ended up in a swimming pool.

The neighborhood had become an alternative route to avoid three traffic lights not in sync at Breen at Fairbanks N Houston Rodney Ray and Terrace Brook Drive.

Since we reported on the issue 5 weeks ago some residents say they've seen some improvement.

"Thank you for coming out and we appreciate your help," said Terrace Brook resident Christopher Guest. "Precinct One did put out traffic monitoring devices at the 3 lights that were mentioned in the previous story and the traffic has improved,"

In addition to correcting the lights residents gave Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis's Office a shout-out for opening up the intersection at Fallbrook and Gessner,

Now residents hope Precinct 1 will look at putting speed bumps and a stop sign in their neighborhood.